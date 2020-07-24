Independence Day celebrations scaled down in UT amid Covid-19

chandigarh

Jul 24, 2020

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Independence Day celebrations in the city will be scaled down this year.

“The administration, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, is planning to invite Covid-19 warriors such as doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in their fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Some persons cured of the virus may also be invited,” said a senior UT official.

Preventive measures like social distancing will also be taken during the celebrations and there will be no large congregation in the ceremony.

“The ministry of home affairs and ministry of health and family welfare has issued certain guidelines for the celebrations. As per these guidelines, a ceremony, will start at 9 am, and comprise unfurling of the flag by the chief guest, playing of National Anthem, presentation of a Guard of Honour by police including paramilitary forces, home guards, NCC, scouts, etc; speech by the chief guest,” said the official.

Recorded performance of police/military bands is likely to be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions, and on even social media.

Other functions of the day likely to be part of the celebrations include activities like planting of trees; inter-school/inter-college debates on digital platforms; online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions; launching of any important scheme, singing patriotic songs and delivering patriotic talks by selected candidates on the social media.