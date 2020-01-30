IndiGo told to pay ₹5,000 to couple for misplacing luggage

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:58 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum on Tuesday directed IndiGo airlines to pay ₹5,000 as compensation to a Chandigarh-based couple for misplacing their luggage.

Gautam Dutt and his wife Shiti Dutt of Sector 21-C, had filed a complaint against IndiGo airlines at Gurugram office.

They said they had travelled from Chandigarh to Pune via Bengaluru on April 14, 2018, through IndiGo airlines with four bags tagged in the name of Gautam and one bag tagged in the name of Shiti.

They said due to an emergency, Gautam had to discontinue his travel and they informed the staff of the airline, but his ticket was not cancelled and they had to collect all five bags at the Pune airport.

When Shiti Dutt reached Pune, she found that one of her bags containing gifts and essential goods was missing, they claimed.

She alleged that it was after much persuasion, the airline handed over the bag on April 16, 2018 and in the absence of the bag, she had to purchase all items from market.

The airline in its reply said that the staff immediately sent tracer emails at all stations and the bag was located and later returned. They said the complainants received their bags in safe condition and they were not entitled to any compensation.

However, the forum observed that the airline ‘definitely’ failed to perform its duty diligently, which caused immense harassment to the complainants.