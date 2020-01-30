e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / IndiGo told to pay ₹5,000 to couple for misplacing luggage

IndiGo told to pay ₹5,000 to couple for misplacing luggage

Consumer forum observes that the airline ‘definitely’ failed to perform its duty diligently, which caused immense harassment to the complainants

chandigarh Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The district consumer disputes redressal forum on Tuesday directed IndiGo airlines to pay ₹5,000 as compensation to a Chandigarh-based couple for misplacing their luggage.

Gautam Dutt and his wife Shiti Dutt of Sector 21-C, had filed a complaint against IndiGo airlines at Gurugram office.

They said they had travelled from Chandigarh to Pune via Bengaluru on April 14, 2018, through IndiGo airlines with four bags tagged in the name of Gautam and one bag tagged in the name of Shiti.

They said due to an emergency, Gautam had to discontinue his travel and they informed the staff of the airline, but his ticket was not cancelled and they had to collect all five bags at the Pune airport.

When Shiti Dutt reached Pune, she found that one of her bags containing gifts and essential goods was missing, they claimed.

She alleged that it was after much persuasion, the airline handed over the bag on April 16, 2018 and in the absence of the bag, she had to purchase all items from market.

The airline in its reply said that the staff immediately sent tracer emails at all stations and the bag was located and later returned. They said the complainants received their bags in safe condition and they were not entitled to any compensation.

However, the forum observed that the airline ‘definitely’ failed to perform its duty diligently, which caused immense harassment to the complainants.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News