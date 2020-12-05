e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Industrialists highlight poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point

Industrialists highlight poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
         

The poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point was highlighted by various industrialists during a meeting with Sumeet Jarangal, MD of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

President of Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) Upkar Singh Ahuja highlighted the issues faced by the industry such as bad roads, sewerage cleaning, non-functional streetlights and improper dumping of garbage. He said the Focal Point is in a very bad state and CICU has been holding various meetings with the government departments regarding the development of the area, but nothing has been done on the front.

He added that land must be provided for parking of trucks/heavy vehicles. He also suggested that the government should provide a special pocket for MSMEs at some special rates in Dhanansu Focal Point, so that promotion of new MSME industries becomes easier.

CICU general secretary Pankaj Sharma emphasised that pending work of roads should be started on a priority basis and a subdivision office for Focal Point should be established.

Sumeet Jarangal said that he will take up these issues with the authorities.

He said that Rs 10 crore has been released for maintenance of roads by finance minister Manpreet Badal. He added that from January next year responsibility for approving building plans will be given to PSIEC and 50-acre land can be given to MSMEs in Dhanansu Focal Point.

