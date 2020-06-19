e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Industries to play major role in bringing inclusive, sustainable growth back: CII northern region chairman

Industries to play major role in bringing inclusive, sustainable growth back: CII northern region chairman

Its theme for the fiscal will be ‘Building India for a New World: Lives, Livelihood, Growth - A Collaborative North’

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) theme for the northern region this year will focus on building India for a new world with a focus on lives, livelihoods, and growth—a collaborative North. This was disclosed by the chairman of CII Northern Region, Nikhil Sawhney in a virtual interaction on Friday.

“Our interventions on the ground range from policy advocacy, support services for businesses, and information services to providing real-time updates on policy announcements and working with the central and state governments by providing inputs on next steps to tide over the health emergency,” he said

Talking about the problems faced by micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Chandigarh, Sawhney said, “We industrialists will have to work with our vendors, especially with MSMEs to ensure that progress is across the value chain. Hence, the industry has a major role to play along with the government in bringing inclusive and sustainable growth back.”

He added that CII will work closely with the government to provide incentives and facilitation to companies wanting to shift their manufacturing operations out of China as part of their de-risking strategy. CII Northern Region has also recommended to all the state governments in the region to spend 10% of their GSDP as a package to give a big push for the economic revival.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In