Infected Chandigarh NRI couple’s infant daughter, her grandmother positive

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 01:25 IST

The 10-month-old daughter of the NRI couple from Sector 33 also tested positive for coronavirus disease on Thursday. The NRI man’s 59-year-old mother was also confirmed to have contracted the infection, taking the tricity count to 30.

The couple had tested positive on March 30. The results of the man’s father are awaited.

The husband-wife duo had arrived at their parents’ house in Sector 33 from Canada on March 13 and got admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on March 28.

On Wednesday, the NRI woman’s 76-year-old mother and the elderly woman’s 10-year-old granddaughter, both residents of Phase 9, Mohali, had tested positive.

All six positive patients are undergoing treatment at GMCH. Results of seven other samples from the city are awaited.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration took another sample of Chandigarh’s first positive patient after she completed 14 days in quarantine. The 23-year-old Sector 21 resident had tested positive on March 18, three days after she returned from London on March 15.

103 SAMPLED IN JAGATPURA, DHAKOLI

In Mohali, no fresh case was reported on Thursday. Out of the 103 samples taken from Jagatpura and Dhakoli on Wednesday and Thursday, 25 tested negative, while the remaining results are awaited.

A 55-year-old man of Jagatpura had tested positive on Wednesday. He was in direct contact with a 22-year-old resident of Sector 30, Chandigarh, who had returned from Dubai on March 11 and had tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the reports of samples from Jagatpura and Dhakoli were crucial as both areas were densely populated, with people staying in close proximity.

Meanwhile, the administration has sealed Jagatpura and Dhakoli, and restricted the entry to Phase 9, where the elderly woman and her granddaughter tested positive on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said three health teams were focusing on Jagatpura in Mohali and Dhakoli in Zirakpur. “We have also collected four samples on Wednesday of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The results are awaited,” he added.

11 COLLEAGUES OF P’KULA NURSE TESTED

In Panchkula, two days after a 36-year-old staff nurse at the Sector 6 civil hospital tested positive, hospital authorities collected samples of 11 other staff members, including nine nurses and two Class-4 employees. Their families are home quarantined in Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.

The nurse’s mother-in-law, father-in-law, two children and two landlords have tested negative. The nurse had attended to Panchkula’s first case, a 38-year-old salon worker, who lives in Kharak Mangoli village near Sector 2. The woman, who tested positive on March 21, had come in contact with Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient when the latter visited her in a salon on returning from London.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Saroj Aggarwal said till now 85 people had been sampled of which two tested positive, 55 negative and reports of 18 samples were awaited. As many as 10 samples were rejected. Among the 30 cases in tricity, 18 were confirmed in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.