e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

INLD’s 2 former Sirsa MPs join Congress

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Former INLD MP Charanjeet Singh Rori joining the Congress in the presence of party’s Haryana chief Kumari Selja in Sirsa on Tuesday.
Former INLD MP Charanjeet Singh Rori joining the Congress in the presence of party’s Haryana chief Kumari Selja in Sirsa on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

In a major setback to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), its two former Sirsa MPs Charanjeet Singh Rori and Sushil Indora joined the Congress in the presence of party’s state president Kumari Selja on Tuesday.

Selja welcomed the two leaders into the party fold saying they will strengthen the party in Sirsa district.

“Both the leaders had also worked with my father Dalbir Singh and they will make efforts to ensure victory of the party candidates in the district. The people of Haryana have made up their mind to elect the Congress this time by ousting the BJP,” she added.

Indora, who won from the Sirsa (reserved) Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and 1999, assured Selja that he will ensure victory of Amit Sihag, Congress nominee from Dabwali seat, where he is pitted against BJP nominee Aditya Chautala, grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. He had defeated Selja in 1998 by over 90,000 votes.

Also, Rori, who won from the seat in 2014, said Shispal of the Congress will win from the Kalanwali (reserved) seat.

The two former MPs, who joined the Congress at a time when former state chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party over ticket distribution row, are hopeful of being fielded from Sirsa in the next parliamentary polls.

Tanwar won from here in the 2005 Lok Sabha polls but he tasted defeat in 2009 and 2014 general elections. Selja had won on the seat twice before shifting to Ambala in 2005. Her father Dalbir Singh represented the seat thrice in the lower house.

 

 

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:18 IST

tags
top news
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
Oct 08, 2019 22:58 IST
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
Oct 08, 2019 22:53 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
Oct 08, 2019 21:29 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News