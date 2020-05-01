Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive

chandigarh

Updated: May 01, 2020 01:26 IST

As many as 33 inmates of Aashreya, a permanent home for orphaned, destitute, abandoned and differently abled persons situated in Sector 47 in Chandigarh, were quarantined at premises on Thursday after a woman working as a sweeper there tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, around 40 staffers of the shelter home, including counsellors and security personnel, have been isolated at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, said Preeti Arun, joint director of GRIID.

“In the residential facility of Aashreya, inmates are quarantined in cubicles consisting of four beds with attached washrooms,” said Arun, adding that arrangements had been made for staff in GRIID classrooms with attached washrooms as the school was already shut because of the lockdown.

GRIID staff is now doubling up to keep the shelter home running.

The woman sweeper who has tested positive is the sister and a primary contact of the OT attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, who had attended his marriage anniversary party at Bapu Dham.

Arun said, “Resident of Sector 52, the woman had herself told us on April 24 that her brother had tested positive. After that, we asked her not to report to work, and immediately prepared a fresh duty roster for the staff.”

She added, “There was another staffer who was in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient. After these two cases came to fore, we were expecting that we might have to quarantine the children and were ready.”

Arun said, “We have requested the administration to send a team of doctors to take samples of inmates in the shelter home itself. They will be tested tomorrow.”

UT director health services G Dewan and GMCH director-principal Dr BS Chavan could not be contacted for comments.