e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / It is inappropriate for any BJP leader to publically criticise a senior party leader: Former Himachal BJP chief

It is inappropriate for any BJP leader to publically criticise a senior party leader: Former Himachal BJP chief

Bindal was defended party organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, whom Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala called a black sheep

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Former Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Rajeev Bindal said Pawan Rana had been working for social and national causes for the last 25 years and disrespecting him was tantamount to disrespecting the party.
Former Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Rajeev Bindal said Pawan Rana had been working for social and national causes for the last 25 years and disrespecting him was tantamount to disrespecting the party.(HT PHOTO )
         

Former Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Saturday said it was inappropriate for any BJP leader to make a statement against a senior party leader.

Bindal was defended party organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, whom Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala called a black sheep for interfering in Kangra.

In a statement, Bindal said the BJP was an ideological organisation, not a specific person, or a means of gaining power. “Leaders such as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and numerous workers have worked hard to build the party,” he said.

Bindal said Pawan Rana had been working for social and national causes for the last 25 years. Disrespecting him was tantamount to disrespecting the party. Bindal said all decisions made within the party are made collectively and blaming one person was wrong.

“Rana has worked very hard to ensure the progress of organisation. He has put his health on stake, left his family and renounced other pleasures for the organisation,” he said.

top news
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In