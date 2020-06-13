It is inappropriate for any BJP leader to publically criticise a senior party leader: Former Himachal BJP chief

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:05 IST

Former Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Saturday said it was inappropriate for any BJP leader to make a statement against a senior party leader.

Bindal was defended party organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, whom Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala called a black sheep for interfering in Kangra.

In a statement, Bindal said the BJP was an ideological organisation, not a specific person, or a means of gaining power. “Leaders such as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and numerous workers have worked hard to build the party,” he said.

Bindal said Pawan Rana had been working for social and national causes for the last 25 years. Disrespecting him was tantamount to disrespecting the party. Bindal said all decisions made within the party are made collectively and blaming one person was wrong.

“Rana has worked very hard to ensure the progress of organisation. He has put his health on stake, left his family and renounced other pleasures for the organisation,” he said.