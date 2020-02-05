IT Park flats: Chandigarh Housing Board to also offer four-BHK flats

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 01:08 IST

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to construct four-bedroom hall and kitchen (BHK) apartments, along with the 3-BHK and 2-BHK flats, in its upcoming general housing scheme at the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park.

The board expects to offer 4-BHK flats, that will come with a servant quarter, at a little over ₹3 crore, while the 3-BHK and 2-BHK fkats are likely to cost ₹2 crore and ₹1.5 crore, respectively.

A senior CHB official told HT that the scheme’s layout plan was almost finalised, and will soon be sent to the UT administration for approval. Once approved, the scheme’s brochure, including cost of the flats and allotment conditions, will be tabled for approval at CHB’s board of directors’ meeting, before it is made public.

The whole process may take four to six months, he said.

CHB HOPES FOR BETTER RESPONSE

Even as CHB got a poor response to its general housing scheme at Sector 53 due to high rates, the board expects a better market response for its scheme at IT Park due to its serene location.

To come up over 16 acres, the scheme will have 28 blocks — with one block having 28 flats each. While one of these blocks will be dedicated to 4-BHK flats, the remaining blocks will have 3-BHK and 2-BHK flats. Besides, 50 apartments are likely to be reserved for the EWS category.

It is the first project on the 123 acres land that CHB retrieved from Parsvnath Developers in 2015 after a long-drawn legal battle. After the board failed to auction the land despite repeated attempts, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in 2018 had asked it to develop projects on its own.

Apart from this housing scheme, CHB is constructing another set of high-end flats for bureaucrats and MLAs in which there will be 12 blocks of 28 flats each. The board has already got confirmation from Punjab and Haryana to allot them four blocks each.