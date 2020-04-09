Italian tourist succumbs to corona in Gurugram

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:44 IST

An Italian tourist, infected with coronavirus, died on Thursday after over 40 days of treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital.

The deceased was part of a tourist group comprising 14 persons and all of them were found infected with coronavirus. They were admitted in a hospital in Gurugram after recommendation of the Central government.

Hospital sources said three of the tourists are still admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital. The rest are recuperating well.

VS Kundu, additional chief secretary and nodal officer of Gurugram’s Covid-19 team, confirmed the death of the tourist. “We are waiting for detailed reports from the hospital. As she was infected with Covid 19, we assume that she died due to it,” Kundu said.

Meanwhile, with three fresh cases either having direct or indirect link to Tablighi Jamaat, the Covid-19 positive patients’ count in Haryana jumped to 156 on Thursday.

State’s health department officials said a nine-year-old boy from Kaithal and two men from Panchkula, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Rajasthan’s Sikar last month, have tested positive.

The boy, a madarsa student, was in contact with the first Covid-19 patient of Kaithal, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. As per the health officials, there were 22 students and three teachers at Madni madarsa on Kaithal’s Sirta Road. While 24 people have tested negative, the boy is currently admitted to the isolation ward of the local civil hospital.

The boy is the third child who tested positive for the infection; others are two Sirsa siblings who contracted the virus from their mother.

The Panchkula men, aged 18 and 80, were traced on April 1 and moved to the quarantine facility at Nada Sahib gurdwara in Panchkula along with other persons who had attended the jamaat events in different states. With these two cases, the total count of positive patients in Panchkula is four now.

Of the total 156 cases reported so far, Nuh had cumulative number of 38 cases, highest in state to this date, followed by Gurugram (32), Palwal and Faridabad (28 each), Karnal (5), Panipat and Panchkula (4 each), Ambala and Sirsa (3 each), Bhiwani, Kaithal and Sonepat (2 each), Fatehabad, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak and Hisar (1 each).

As per the health bulletin, 18 people in the state have so far been cured and discharged.

People concealing Tablighi history to booked for murder bid: Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said anyone who had returned from the Markaz event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin and was still in hiding in Haryana would be booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, said that more than 1,500 people who returned from the Delhi congregation had been identified and put under surveillance.

He said of all traced people with Tablighi link, 105 were found to be infected.

(With inputs from agencies)