e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / ITBP jawan dies in Karnal road mishap

ITBP jawan dies in Karnal road mishap

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a road accident near Nagla Megha chowk on the Meerut-Karnal road on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kusumpal Singh, a resident of Kalram village in Gharaunda sub-division of Karnal district. He had come home on leave four days ago.

Police said the accident took place on Saturday morning while Kusumpal was on his way to Karnal and a car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Government College and Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the car driver managed to flee the spot.

Kusumpal’s family said he was recruited in the ITBP in 2012. He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son.

A case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified car driver and efforts are on to arrest him. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
6 killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
6 killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News