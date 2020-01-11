ITBP jawan dies in Karnal road mishap

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:14 IST

A 30-year-old jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a road accident near Nagla Megha chowk on the Meerut-Karnal road on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kusumpal Singh, a resident of Kalram village in Gharaunda sub-division of Karnal district. He had come home on leave four days ago.

Police said the accident took place on Saturday morning while Kusumpal was on his way to Karnal and a car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Government College and Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the car driver managed to flee the spot.

Kusumpal’s family said he was recruited in the ITBP in 2012. He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son.

A case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified car driver and efforts are on to arrest him. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.