J&K admn evacuates 49,218 residents via Lakhanpur, brings back 7,264 through special trains so far

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:01 IST

The administration has evacuated 49,218 people through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home 7,264 persons through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur till May 15.

According to a detailed breakup, Rajdhani from Delhi has brought over 900 stranded J&K residents to Jammu on Friday morning while two trains —one from Delhi and another from Aligarh—reached at Udhampur railway station carrying 523 and 781 passengers respectively.

These were fifth and sixth trains respectively to Udhampur since the government began the exercise of running Shramik trains to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Special train from Aligarh mostly had students from AMU and others, who were left stranded there. They were mostly from Kashmir,” he said.

As per the guidelines all the returnees are being screened and sampled before being sent to administrative quarantine in their respective districts, he added.

Meanwhile, 50 people from Kashmir that included 14 students, who were stranded in Assam, arrived in Jammu on Friday morning.

At Udhampur, the trains were received by deputy commissioner Piyush Singla who had a brief interaction with the passengers about their journey and facilities. He said that the Udhampur district administration has made elaborate arrangements for reception and departure of these passengers to their homes in different districts of J&K. “Corona warriors are facilitating the returnees to reach their homes,” he added.

DC said that the district authorities are ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs regarding Covid-19 during the boarding and de-boarding process in the district. It is being ensured that passengers observe social distancing and wear masks.

As per the official communiqué, of 49,218 returnees till May 15 (morning) coming via Lakhanpur included 11,513 from Punjab; 18,286 from Himachal Pradesh, 3,905 from Delhi, 650 from Gujrat, 1,538 from Rajasthan, 2,401 from Haryana, 96 from Chhattisgarh, 2,666 from Uttarakhand, 326 from Maharashtra, 2,766 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odisha, 35 from Assam, 814 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 486 from Chandigarh, 316 from Telangana, 142 from Bihar and 3,148 from other states and UTs till May 15 morning.