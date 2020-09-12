e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / J&K crosses 50,000 mark with 1,578 fresh infections

J&K crosses 50,000 mark with 1,578 fresh infections

Of the new cases, 808 were from Jammu division and 770 from Kashmir

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
A paramedic taking a nasal swab sample in Srinagar.
A paramedic taking a nasal swab sample in Srinagar. (HT File )
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded nine deaths and 1,578 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 50,712, as per the medical bulletin.

The UT crossed the 50,000 mark in seven months after the first Covid-19 cases were registered. Of the new cases, 808 were from Jammu division and 770 from Kashmir. The region is recording more than 1,000 fresh cases daily for the past one week. The infections in Jammu district have also significantly spiked in the past few days.

Nine more people have also succumbed to the virus—six in Jammu and three in Kashmir. The death toll has reached 854. Of the total fatalities, 717 people have died in ten districts of Kashmir with 247 deaths in Srinagar followed by 111 in Baramulla, so far.

Jammu and Srinagar districts witnessed highest spike in fresh cases on Friday. The government has conducted 11,77,773 tests across J&K till date.

A senior doctor said the number of cases in Jammu could go further up in the coming days. “Earlier, very less number of people used to come out from their homes in Jammu. However, it has changed now and so there is spike in the cases. People should take precautions,” he said.

Medical superintendent at SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said the situation in the Valley is now under control despite fresh cases being reported daily. “We have sufficient beds to adjust new patients at SKIMS,” he added.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In