J&K DDC polls: Voting at 31 constituencies in Phase 6 on Dec 13

Also, there will be voting for filling 334 panch and 77 sarpanch seats in J&K

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

A total of 31 constituencies will go to polling in the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Also, there will be voting for filling 334 panch and 77 sarpanch seats in J&K.

State election commissioner KK Sharma said that DDC polls for 14 seats in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division will be held on Sunday.

The SEC said that against the 14 DDC constituencies in Kashmir, 124 candidates are in fray. In Jammu division, 121 candidates are in fray. A total of 7,48,301 electors, including 3,90,432 males and 3,57,869 females, are going to elect their representatives, he said.

A total of 2,071 polling stations have been set up - 1,208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu.

The SEC further added that of 127 sarpanch post vacancies notified in the sixth phase, 37 have been elected unopposed. There will be a contest in 77 constituencies and 229 candidates are in fray.

Similarly, of total 1,548 panch post vacancies notified in this phase, 334 constituencies will go for elections with 740 candidates contesting.

On arrangements in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the SEC said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure safety of all stakeholders including voters and polling station staff. He said sanitizers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs are strictly followed.

