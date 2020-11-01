e-paper
J&K govt annuls Roshni Act, to retrieve land within six months

J&K govt annuls Roshni Act, to retrieve land within six months

The principal secretary, revenue, has been asked to retrieve all such land and remove encroachments in a time-bound manner

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. The decision to retrieve all land dealing under the Roshni Act was taken three weeks after the high court declared it unconstitutional and unsustainable.
Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. The decision to retrieve all land dealing under the Roshni Act was taken three weeks after the high court declared it unconstitutional and unsustainable.(PTI file photo)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to annul all land dealing under the Roshni Act, three weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir high court declared it unconstitutional and unsustainable.

The principal secretary, revenue, was on Saturday asked to retrieve all such land and remove encroachments within six months.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act was enacted in 2001 with the twin objective of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of the state land. The scheme initially envisaged conferment of proprietary rights of about 20.55 lakh kanals to the occupants of which only 15.85% land was approved for vesting of ownership rights. Against the anticipated revenue from such occupants, the revenue actually generated was meagre. Besides, there were allegations of the legislation being misused by influential persons, leading to its being challenged before the high court.

PLAN TO RETRIEVE LARGE TRACTS OF STATE LAND

“It is hereby ordered that the principal secretary to government, revenue department, shall pass an order declaring all actions taken under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, as amended from time to time, and rules made there under as void ab-initio,” stated an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, with the lieutenant governor’s approval.

“The principal secretary, revenue, shall work out a plan to retrieve large tracts of state land in a time-bound manner and work out modalities to evict encroachers from such state land within six months besides planning the handling of money received for these lands after annulment,” an official spokesman said in the statement.

DETAILS OF ENCROACHERS TO BE ON OFFICIAL WEBSITE

The spokesman said that the principal secretary, revenue, shall ensure information regarding district-wise state land as on January 1, 2001, are compiled and posted on the official website and the NIC website with details of the state land that was in illegal and unauthorised occupation of person(s)/entities with full identity of encroachers and particulars of the land.

He said that complete identities of all influential persons, including ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, government officials, police officers, businessmen, their relatives or persons holding benami for them, who have derived benefit under the Roshni Act, 2001, or Roshni Rules, 2007, will be revealed.

“The action shall be completed within a month,” the spokesman said, adding that the divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir shall place on record before the high court district-wise details of the encroached state land not covered by the Roshni Act, rules, scheme which continues to be under illegal occupation.

