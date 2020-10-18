J&K’s Covid recovery rate soars to 90%

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:33 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported seven deaths and 578 new coronavirus infections, taking the total positive cases in the Union Territory to 87,942.

Of the seven deaths, four were reported in Jammu division and three in Kashmir division, taking the death toll to 1,379, officials said, adding 385 people tested positive in Kashmir and 198 in Jammu.

The overall recoveries reached 77,886, which accounts for a recovery rate of nearly 90%, the highest so far. The recovery rate in the UT has consistently improved over the past 27 days. This month, 20,962 patients have recovered against 12,892 fresh infections, so far. There has also been a decrease in the average number of daily cases in October.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 20 lakh. Of the total deaths, 922 were in reported in Kashmir and 457 in Jammu.

As many as 326 Covid-related deaths were logged in August, 478 in September and 191 in October so far.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases, 119, were recorded in Jammu district. In Kashmir,most fresh cases were reported in Srinagar, where 167 people tested positive the disease. Srinagar tops the case tally with 17,697 cases and 332 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 16,106 cases and 237 deaths.

Till date, 6.27 lakh people have been enlisted for observation —21,218 in home quarantine, 8,677 in isolation, and 52,490 under home surveillance. So far, 5.43 lakh people have completed the surveillance period.