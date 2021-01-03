Jai, Nitika finish at the top in 16km cyclothon at Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:24 IST

Jai Dogra clinched the top honours in the men’s 16km cycle race in the Daily World Chandigarh Cyclothon that started from Sukhna Lake on Sunday.

Himmat Sinz won silver, while Jatinder Kumar bagged the bronze medal. In the women’s 16km event, Nitika Sharma won gold, while Rashdeep clinched silver and Chinu finished third.

In the men’s 10km race, Sudhir Sindhu finished first, followed by Sumit Gupta and Rajesh Kumar.

Anushka emerged first in the women’s 10km race, while Sanvi Gupta came second and Megha bagged the third position.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, who was the chief guest, also participated in the cyclothon.

Suresh Kumar, chief principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister, was the guest of honour.