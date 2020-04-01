Jai Ram asks officials to ensure supply of essential items in HP

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:12 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed the department of food and civil supplies corporation to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities in open markets to facilitate people in the state.

He was presiding over a review meeting with senior officers to take stock of essential commodities, availability of plant protection material and horticulture input and role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in implementation of Active Case Finding Campaign (AFC) that began on Wednesday.

“Special thrust should be to keep check on hoarding and profiteering. Strict action must be taken against violators,” he said.

Thakur said steps must be taken to have adequate stock of pulses as procurement is done from other states. Officers should liaison with wholesalers so that the supply chain is not interrupted. He also directed officials to provide adequate ration to nomad Gaddi and Gujjars.

The CM has issued direction related to door to door or village-wise supply of pesticides and other plant protection material to horticulturists. He said efforts must be made to ensure time-bound supply of bee colonies and anti-hail nets to the horticulturists.

The CM also directed the Panchayati Raj department to educate people regarding social distancing and preventive measures for checking coronavirus.

He said Panchayati Raj functionaries should visit every household in villages and take information regarding the health of each person. They should share this with the department through Google forms so that people coming to the villages from other parts could be medically examined.

‘Govt will help industry resume operation’

Himachal government will facilitate industrial houses in Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nalagarh (BBN) area to start their operations, the CM said while interacting with office bearers of BBN Industrial Association through video conferencing.

“Government would take all necessary steps for smooth movement of workforce besides strengthening the supply chain of raw material and furnished goods from the industries,” he said.

Adequate number of trucks will be provided to facilitate transportation of goods, Thakur said, adding that since textile industries in the area were employing a huge chunk of workforce they should explore the option of deploying local labourers to ensure their smooth operation.

He also appreciated efforts of the pharma industry for resuming production in majority of their units. He said out of 370 pharma units over 250 have resumed production.