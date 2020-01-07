e-paper
Jai Ram government proposes ₹7,900-cr plan for FY 2020-21

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed a ₹ 7,900-crore plan for the financial year 2020-21— an increase of ₹800 crore or 11% as compared to previous year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was presiding over the meeting of MLAs from Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla for finalisation of their priorities for the upcoming financial year.

Thakur said the state government had also succeeded in getting seven major aided projects worth ₹ 6,900 crore approved by the Centre for the tourism and horticulture sectors besides drinking water facility augmentation, environment preservation, forest management and state road projects in last two years.

He said four more major projects worth ₹ 7,029 crore for forests, ropeways, disaster management and power sectors were under consideration of the central government for approval.

The CM said 122 projects worth ₹445.5 crore had been cleared by Nabard.

He said the proposed investments would provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth of the state, besides generating revenue. Thakur claimed HP had become the first state to have gas connection facility in every household. He said Himachal was termed ‘best state’ by Niti Aayog for its sustainable development goals.

He said the progress of development schemes was being reviewed and monitored online so that projects could be completed within stipulated period of time besides maintaining quality of works.

