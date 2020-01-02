Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates Manali winter carnival

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:17 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the five-day long 9th National Winter Carnival at Manali in Kullu district. He flagged off the carnival parade from the Circuit House after performing puja at Hidimba Mata Temple in Manali. The Winter Carnival is organised from January 2 to 6 every year.

Speaking at Manu Rangshala, the CM said that it was heartening to know that over 153 Mahila Mandals and other NGOs of the area participated in the procession based on several important issues such as cleanliness, drug abuse, gau sanrakshan, women empowerment, female foeticide and environment conservation. He said the messages were not only vital but emphatically presented by the women.

Thakur announced that a primary health centre would be opened at Bhakli in Manali and that ₹5 crore would be spent on maintenance of the Left Bank road.