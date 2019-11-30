Jalandhar MC passes proposal to hike councillors’ allowances

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:23 IST

Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) approved a proposal seeking a hike in councillors’ allowances from ₹15,000 to ₹50,000 per month during its general house meeting held on Friday after 11 months.

It also passed another proposal to give ₹30,000 monthly pension to former councillors.

The House also passed the water meter policy for the city under which MC will charge for water supply to every household. Earlier, water was free for houses built over an area up to 5 marlas. The MC will now give free water up to 10,000 litres and will charge beyond that limit.

Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja said the move is aimed at preventing water wastage in the city.

Notably, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel for monitoring the river pollution in Punjab had directed the Jalandhar MC to regulate the water supply to the city to control water wastage.

Meanwhile, BJP youth wing staged a protest in front of the MC House while opposing the water meter policy.

The House also passed a proposal to frame new building bylaws as per area-wise specifications. The MC officials said that it will help the corporation in regularising illegal buildings and to grant necessary permission to new buildings.

The House also decided to hire more than 500 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness in the city. The MC has been facing criticism over the shortage of sanitation workers,

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP walked out of meeting, saying the mayor skirted various important issues, including illegal buildings and cleanliness of the city.