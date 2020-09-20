Jalandhar police bust interstate arms racket, arrest 7 men

chandigarh

Sep 20, 2020

Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commissionerate police busted an interstate arms racket on Sunday and arrested seven persons, recovering 12 pistols of .32 bore and 15 live cartridges from them.

Giving details, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a probe was launched after police were tipped off on September 9 about a man named Abhinav Mishra from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, being treated for bullet injuries at the local Global Hospital.

Investigations revealed that one Suraj had fired at Mishra with an illegal weapon as he was allegedly stalking some women in his family. Following leads, after police nabbed Suraj, who confessed to his involvement with Mishra in the racket in which a huge quantity of illegal arms and ammunition from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had been brought into Punjab.

After interrogating the two, “police busted the entire network and seized 12 illegal pistols of .32 bore and 15 bullets. Their accomplices from Batala, Amritsar, Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib were also arrested,” Bhullar added.

Those arrested included Suraj (21) of New Rajan Nagar, Basti Peer Daad; Vijay Kumar (25) of Bhikha, Adampur Jalandhar; Jobanjeet Singh (22) of Arjan Maanga village, Amritsar; Sahil Saini (27) of Prem Nagar, Pathankot; Amritpal Singh (24) of Bhoma in Batala; Keshav Khera (23) of Hakimi Gate, Amritsar; and Harmandeep Singh (24) of Kheri Veer Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Before this, two criminal cases were registered Suraj and eight against Jobanjeet, Keshav Khera and Vijay Kumar, Bhullar said.

Vijay Kumar and Jobanjeet were brought on production warrants from Kapurthala and Gurdaspur jails, he added.

In appreciation of its work, Bhullar recommended the DGP’s Special Disc Award to the Crime Investigation Agency- 1 team headed by Harwinder Singh.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Bawa Khel Police Station in Jalandhar.