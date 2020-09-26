JEE Advanced: Over 2,000 aspirants to take exam in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:32 IST

Around 2,000 aspirants will take the JEE Advanced exam in Chandigarh. Last year, four centers were set up for the exam in the city, however this year it is unclear that how many centers are set up, although the number is likely to be higher owing to Covid guidelines on social distancing.

JEE Advanced is a computer-based exam just like JEE Main and the exam will be held in two slots—9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

Candidates will have to bring their own masks and sanitisers and they will be thermally screened before being allowed inside the centres. The seating arrangements won’t be displayed outside the centre and can only be seen after scanning the barcode on the admit card.