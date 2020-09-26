e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / JEE Advanced: Over 2,000 aspirants to take exam in Chandigarh

JEE Advanced: Over 2,000 aspirants to take exam in Chandigarh

Candidates will have to bring their own masks and sanitisers and they will be thermally screened before being allowed inside the centres.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Around 2,000 aspirants will take the JEE Advanced exam in Chandigarh. Last year, four centers were set up for the exam in the city, however this year it is unclear that how many centers are set up, although the number is likely to be higher owing to Covid guidelines on social distancing.

JEE Advanced is a computer-based exam just like JEE Main and the exam will be held in two slots—9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

Candidates will have to bring their own masks and sanitisers and they will be thermally screened before being allowed inside the centres. The seating arrangements won’t be displayed outside the centre and can only be seen after scanning the barcode on the admit card.

top news
Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In