Jind man gets one-year jail, told to pay ₹20 lakh in cheque bounce case

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:52 IST

A local court awarded one year jail to a Jind resident and directed him to pay ₹20 lakh to a city resident under in a cheque bounce case on Saturday.

Dimpal Malik, from Sector 49-C, Chandigarh, filed a complaint against Jaipal Singh, a resident of Jind, Haryana, in 2013.

Malik said he had advanced a friendly loan of ₹27,20,000 to Ram Karan and convict Singh stood as guarantor for the repayment of the loan taken by Karan.

To make part payment of the loan, Singh issued a cheque on December 12, 2016, amounting to ₹10 lakh, but it was dishonoured by Singh’s banker owing to insufficient funds.

Singh stated he was innocent and had been falsely implicated. Malik misused the cheque and was lying along with her husband, he said.

The court of judicial magistrate, first class, Nazmeen Singh, observed that the interest of justice would be met if the convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year for committing offence punishable under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The court also directed the convict to pay a compensation of ₹20 lakh (double the amount of the cheque) to Malik under Section 357(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure within one month of the expiry of period prescribed for appeal or its disposal.