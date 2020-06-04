Kaithal liquor vend fire: Two arrested on murder charges

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:17 IST

About two weeks after the owner of a liquor shop and his helper were burnt alive in Balu village of Kaithal district, police on Wednesday arrested his two former employees for their murder.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar said the accused were Sandeep Kumar alias Deepu and Gurmit Singh, residents of Jakholi village.

“The duo have confessed that they had set the liquor vend on fire following an altercation with Om Prakash, the shop owner. The accused had been working for him until recently, but decided to take revenge after the argument,” he added.

On the intervening night of April 20 and 21, the accused had set the liquor vend ablaze and fled. Om Prakash and his helper Bhagat Singh were charred to death while a salesperson, Balinder Singh, had managed to escape.

Kaithal police had also announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about the accused.

SP Kumar said the duo have been sent in four-day police remand for interrogation.