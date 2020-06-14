Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST

Thieves took away an unguarded automated teller machine (ATM) of State bank of India (SBI) loaded with Rs 14 lakh from Keorak village of Kaithal district, police said on Saturday.

The theft took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, bank officials told the police.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified thieves under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC.

The police said though they have started a thorough probe, the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a result of negligence of the bank as the ATM was unguarded.

ROBBERY BID FOILED

In another incident, police thwarted the plan of armed robbers to loot an ATM of Punjab National Bank in Siwan village of the district.

Anoop Singh, in-charge of Kaithal police’s CIA-1, said a police team cracked down on the robbers trying to steal money around 1.30am. However, they opened fire at the cops and managed to flee.

He said they have registered a case.