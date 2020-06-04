Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP

chandigarh

Jun 04, 2020

Kamaldeep Goyal assumed charge as Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) on Wednesday. He replaced Himanshu Garg, who was transferred to Panchkula (headquarters) as SP (crime against women).

Goyal said maintaining law and order in the district would be his top priority, and sought locals’ support in the fight against coronavirus.

“If the law and order in the district is good, then criminal activities can be curbed to a great extent. Also, we have to follow the necessary rules to tackle this pandemic and people should lend their support to the administration,” he said.

“My focus will also be on drug addiction among the youth,” he added.