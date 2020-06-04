e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP

Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP

Goyal said maintaining law and order in the district would be his top priority

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Kamaldeep Goyal
Kamaldeep Goyal(HT PHOTO)
         

Kamaldeep Goyal assumed charge as Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) on Wednesday. He replaced Himanshu Garg, who was transferred to Panchkula (headquarters) as SP (crime against women).

Goyal said maintaining law and order in the district would be his top priority, and sought locals’ support in the fight against coronavirus.

“If the law and order in the district is good, then criminal activities can be curbed to a great extent. Also, we have to follow the necessary rules to tackle this pandemic and people should lend their support to the administration,” he said.

“My focus will also be on drug addiction among the youth,” he added.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In