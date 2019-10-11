e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Kapsons showroom sealed in Chandigarh for building violations

The proprietors were initially asked to submit buildings plans of the showroom. The submitted revised plans were found to be not sanctioned by the competent authority

chandigarh Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Kapsons showroom sealed by the municipal corporation at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Kapsons showroom sealed by the municipal corporation at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
         

The UT estate office on Thursday sealed Kapsons, a multi-brand apparel showroom in Sector 17, for building violations

“The case was pending against Kapsons since 2013,” said sub-divisional magistrate Nazuk Kumar, who issued the orders. “The proprietors were initially asked to submit buildings plans of the showroom (SCO 104-105). The submitted revised plans were found to be not sanctioned by the competent authority. They were repeatedly issued notices for submission of sanctioned plans, but they failed to do so.”

A senior estate official, who didn’t want to be named, said the building has not been resumed, but only sealed. The violations are sanctionable. “On the submission of requisite building plans, the showroom will be de-sealed,” confirmed Kumar.

Although the orders were issued on Monday, the enforcement wing executed them on Thursday. Accompanied by police, the estate office team reached the showroom around 11am and sealed it by 3.30pm.

Kapsons’ owner Darpan Kapoor didn’t respond to repeated calls. However, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal chairman Charanjiv Singh said: “It is high-handedness on the part of UT administration. According to law, only the portion that has been constructed in violation of building bylaws can be sealed. In this case, only some area was in question.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 01:00 IST

tags
top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News