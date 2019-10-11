Kapsons showroom sealed in Chandigarh for building violations

chandigarh

The UT estate office on Thursday sealed Kapsons, a multi-brand apparel showroom in Sector 17, for building violations

“The case was pending against Kapsons since 2013,” said sub-divisional magistrate Nazuk Kumar, who issued the orders. “The proprietors were initially asked to submit buildings plans of the showroom (SCO 104-105). The submitted revised plans were found to be not sanctioned by the competent authority. They were repeatedly issued notices for submission of sanctioned plans, but they failed to do so.”

A senior estate official, who didn’t want to be named, said the building has not been resumed, but only sealed. The violations are sanctionable. “On the submission of requisite building plans, the showroom will be de-sealed,” confirmed Kumar.

Although the orders were issued on Monday, the enforcement wing executed them on Thursday. Accompanied by police, the estate office team reached the showroom around 11am and sealed it by 3.30pm.

Kapsons’ owner Darpan Kapoor didn’t respond to repeated calls. However, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal chairman Charanjiv Singh said: “It is high-handedness on the part of UT administration. According to law, only the portion that has been constructed in violation of building bylaws can be sealed. In this case, only some area was in question.”

