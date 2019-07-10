Kartarpur Corridor passenger terminal, highway work nearing completion

Two major works of the cross-border Kartarpur corridor, including a passenger terminal building and a four-lane highway, are well on way to completion ahead of its inauguration for Sikh devotees in November to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The state-of-the-art passenger terminal building would be completed by October 31 on the Indian side, while a four-lane highway is to be ready by September 30, said officials privy to the development.

Reports in the Pakistani media said that Pakistan has completed over 70% of the works, including construction of the main road, a bridge and buildings. According to Pakistani media reports, construction of a “langar khana”, “darshan khana”, administration block and washrooms have been completed by up 70-80% and work on the electricity wiring, gas connections and water lines is being carried out. A parking area at the border terminal is almost complete and plantation and landscaping work is on.

The corridor will allow pilgrims to travel from the Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur gurdwara is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi, about 4km from the Dera Baba Nanak.

Pakistan will build the corridor up to the Indian border from gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

India remains committed to expeditiously complete the Kartarpur corridor so that the pilgrims can have an easy, smooth, secure and safe access to the holy gurdwara throughout the year, said officials.

India has raised concerns regarding possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak due to construction of an embankment filled road on the Pakistan side. Three rounds of technical-level discussions have been held with Pakistan and they have been asked not to create structures that would, in any manner, endanger life and property on the Indian side due to flooding.

India is already building a bridge on its side to provide allweather connectivity for the Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan is also to build a similar bridge on its side that would provide safe and secure movement of the pilgrims and also address concerns with regard to flooding.

Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is head of the Kartarpur Development Project, had claimed that Pakistan had completed more than 70% of work, while India was still lagging behind.

PAK TO ISSUE VISAS TO INDIAN SCRIBES FOR JULY 14 TALKS

Ahead of the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan welcomed Indian media to attend the meeting at Wagah, and said visas can be applied for the same.

“#Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the #KartarpurCorridor meeting at Wagah on 14 July. Visas can be applied at @Paknewdelhi #PakistanKartarpurSpirit,” spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs in Pakistan Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan and India on July 2 had decided to hold the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues on July 14 in Wagah.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 12:28 IST