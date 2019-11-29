e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Kartarpur Corridor: SGPC sets up free online registration centres at gurdwaras

At the Golden Temple, the registration centre has been set up at its entrance plaza

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2019 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hnidustan Times, Chandigarh
Amritsar The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has set up centres at historic gurdwaras that it manages to provide free facility to devotees to fill online registration forms for pilgrimage to Kartarpur in Pakistan, the last resting place of Guru Nanak. At the centres, employees have been deployed with a computer, printer and scanner. At the Golden Temple, the registration centre has been set up at its entrance plaza.

“We took the step as devotees wanting to undertake the pilgrimage were facing difficulties in filling the online form,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

The facility has also been provided to the sangat at Gurdwara Shahid Ganj, which is second-most visited historic gurdwara of the city after the Golden Temple. Information on documents required for the registration is also displayed outside the centres.

Longowal added that for additional convenience of pilgrims, a bus will be started from Friday from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak to the passenger terminal of the Kartarpur corridor which was opened on November 9. He also appealed to the Centre to speak to Pakistan on allowing the SGPC to send ragi jathas (gurbani exponents) and sewadars (volunteers) to Kartarpur on a daily basis.

