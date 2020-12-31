Khachi is HP’s new chief secretary

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:19 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed Anil Kumar Khachi,a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Services(IAS) officer, as the chief secretary of the state.

Khachi is succeeding Shrikant Baldi who retired on Tuesday. Baldi, who was earlier the additional chief secretary-cum-principal secretary to the chief minister, was appointed as the chief secretary in September.

The state cabinet that met under chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday, appreciated Baldi for his services towards the state. Baldi, a 1985 batch IAS officer, has now been appointed as the chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority(RERA).

Khachi who returned from central deputation in September was the additional chief secretary holding charge of finance, planning,economics and statistics and 20 point programmes committee. Khachi also remained the divestment secretary under the Union government.