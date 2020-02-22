Kharar resident awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 2018 NDPS case

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:29 IST

A district court has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a Kharar resident who was caught with 50 banned injections in 2018.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Kulbir Singh, alias Goldy, a 30-year-old resident of Mundi Kharar in Mohali.

The case dates back to May 2018, when the police had nabbed the accused during patrolling in Sector 39 . Police had said that Kulbir was coming from Maloya side when he was checked on the basis of suspicion. The police had then found 25 injections of pheniramine maleate and 25 injections of buprenorphine on him.

After he could not produce any licence or permit for carrying the banned injections, he was arrested and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at Maloya police station.

On Thursday, the accused was convicted in court.

10-YEAR JAIL TO MALOYA RESIDENT

Meanwhile, another district court awarded 10-year jail to one Sanwar Khan of Maloya for possessing 24 banned injections in a 2017 case.

A fine of ₹1 lakh was also slapped on Khan, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case dates back to October 28, 2017, when Khan was caught by the police during patrolling in Maloya. As per sources, the accused was coming from Jampur Barrier road side when he was stopped by police based on suspicion.

On checking,12 injections of pheniramine (10ml each) and 12 injections of buprenorphine (2ml each) were found in his possession.

After he had failed to produce any license or permit for possessing the banned injections, he was arrested by the police under the NDPS Act.