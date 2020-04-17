e-paper
Khattar nod for purchase of additional items worth ₹72 cr

An official spokesman said on Friday that the essentials include about 11 lakh N-95 masks, 54.5 lakh triple layer mask and 14.8 lakh sterile PPE kits

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his nod for immediate procurement of additional logistic items, medicines, consumables and equipment like thermal scanners and ventilators worth over ₹72.32 crore to fight Covid-19.

An official spokesman said on Friday that the essentials include about 11 lakh N-95 masks, 54.5 lakh triple layer mask, 14.8 lakh sterile PPE kits, 38.59 lakh gloves, 11.6 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets (400mg), 3.12 lakh hand sanitisers (500ml), 85,000 rapid test kits, 7,000 real-time PCR kits, 1.1 lakh disposable bedsheets, 77 lakh levocetirizine, 22 lakh azithromycin (500mg), 11 lakh zinc tablets and 4,400 disposable body bags among others.

The spokesman said that equipment and other items to be purchased include 2,200 hand-held thermal scanners (100 each for all districts), one digital flat panel detector system for X-ray and one ultrasound machine with convex, sector (cardiac) and linear (vascular) probes for Covid-19 patients for radiology department, civil hospital, Panchkula and 46 ventilators (adults) — Panchkula (2), Ambala (3), Yamunanagar (3), Kurukshetra (3), Kaithal (3), Jind (3), Panipat (2), Palwal (3), Nuh (3), Rewari (3), Hisar (3), Bhiwani (1), Narnaul (3), Fatehabad (3), Sirsa (2), Charkhi Dadri (3) and Jhajjar (3).

Apart from this, 35 ventilators (paediatric) would also be purchased — two each for Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjjar and one each for Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

