Khattar seeks clarity from Centre on schedule of competitive exams

Speaking during a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Khattar said a large number of students preparing for the competitive exams were anxious because of ambiguity over the examination dates

chandigarh Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:51 IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday asked the central government to provide clarity on the schedules of various entrance examinations for medical and engineering colleges like JEE and NEET as well as combined defence services and national defence exam for the armed forces.

Speaking during a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Khattar said a large number of students preparing for the competitive exams were anxious because of ambiguity over the examination dates.

The chief minister said the statistics regarding Covid-19 cases were quite promising.

“We are testing 3,115 samples everyday. Of total 22, 243 tests conducted till date, only 299 have been found positive. After treatment, 205 patients have recovered and been discharged,” he added.

Khattar said his government was putting ‘a lot of emphasis’ on screening and testing. Total 20,792 teams, including Asha and Anganwadi workers, have been formed for this purpose, he said, adding that screening of 100% families in Haryana is being carefully carried out and samples are being taken of all those who are suspected to be possibly infected.

He said presently, there are 155 containment zones in the state where the lockdown is being ‘strictly’ implemented. As many as 1,101 ventilators are in working condition in the state, he added.

