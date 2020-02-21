Kirron Kher’s private secy among 3 duped in cyber fraud

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:02 IST

Three cases of cyber fraud were registered in the city on Wednesday.

In the first case, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher’s private secretary, Oma Kant Tiwari, alleged that on January 22, 2019 he had received a call on his mobile at 11:26am. The caller identified himself as Rajbir Singh, an employee of the State Bank of India (SBI), Sector 9 branch. He spoke to him for about 10 minutes and took some details to activate his new debit card. “The man asked me to share a one-time password (OTP), which I gave him. After a few minutes, I received four text messages stating that ₹49,511, ₹9,999, ₹9,999 and ₹4,999 had been withdrawn from my savings account,” he stated in the FIR.

Following his complaint, the cyber cell officials have registered a case under Section 66C & 66D IT Act, 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station. The case has been registered one year after the incident.

Likewise, Jyoti, a resident of Maloya, alleged that last year in September someone called on her mobile, claiming that he is from the customer care centre in Delhi. “He sought my card details, OTP, Aadhar details. On providing the caller with the details, a transaction of ₹2.29 lakh was withdrawn immediately,” she told the police.

In the third case, Aruna Diwan, a resident of Sector 43, alleged that an unknown caller asked him to update his ‘Know your Customer’ on PAYTM wallet. The victim was asked to add ₹1 to his PAYTM wallet and as soon as she added the amount, ₹74,980 was withdrawn from her wallet by the fraudsters.”

The Chandigarh police have registered cases under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 C&D of the IT Act at Sector 36 and Maloya police station.