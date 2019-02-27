Kotkapura firing case: IG Umranangal sent to judicial custody, shifted to Patiala jail

A Faridkot court on Tuesday sent inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the firing incidents took Umranangal to the modern jail, Faridkot, from where he was shifted to the Patiala jail on security grounds.

Umranangal was arrested from the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh on February 18 by SIT and was sent to four-day police remand the next day. Later, his remand was extended by three days.

Earlier, the jail authorities had also shifted former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma to the same prison citing similar grounds.

The SIT is probing the calls between him (Umranangal) and then director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini before the firing incident. It claimed that Umranangal was commanding the police at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015 when the firing incident took place.

In the Kotkapura incident, on the recommendations of the Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission report, a case was registered on August 7, 2018, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act against unidentified cops.

Later, the SIT added more sections, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) besides Section 34 (done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian in both the cases.

