Kotkhai custodial death case: CBI court allows IGP Zaidi to fly abroad

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has allowed Himachal Pradesh (HP) inspector general of police (IGP) Zahur H Zaidi, accused in ‘Kotkhai custodial death case’, to fly abroad for ten days in February 2020.

The case dates back to July 2017 when Suraj, one of the accused in ‘Gudiya rape and murder case’ had died in police custody in Kotkhai (Shimla). The rape and murder case had taken place in the same month.

Zaidi had moved an application seeking permission to fly to Dubai for 10 days to attend his nephew’s wedding. In the same application, he requested for the renewal of his passport for another year, stating that he had gone to the passport authority but was directed to get permission for the same from the court.

The court partly allowed the application and gave him permission to fly abroad. Regarding renewal of his passport, the court directed the IGP to file an application before the competent passport authority. The court mentioned that the matter of renewal of the passport was primarily between the applicant and the passport authority. “This court has no role to play at the time of issuance or renewal of passport,” the court said.

