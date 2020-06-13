Kurukshetra woman poisons husband, daughter to death

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:53 IST

A woman poisoned her 50-year-old husband and 18-year-old daughter to death following an argument in Ghararsi village of Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.

As per the complaint filed by the man’s father, his daughter-in-law had an extra-marital affair with a Kaithal man, who used to frequently visit her.

“On June 9, my son saw that man at his house, which led to an argument with his wife. On Thursday, she served my son and granddaughter food laced with poison. She also consumed some toxic substance later,” he added.

The three were rushed to a hospital in Kurukshetra, where doctors referred them to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Their family members, however, took them to a local private hospital, where the man and his daughter died, the police said, adding that condition of the 47-year-old woman was critical.

Kurukshetra University police station in-charge Suraj Kumar said an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the woman and the man from Kaithal.