e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Kurukshetra woman poisons husband, daughter to death

Kurukshetra woman poisons husband, daughter to death

As per the complaint filed by the man’s father, his daughter-in-law had an extra-marital affair with a Kaithal man, who used to frequently visit her

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

A woman poisoned her 50-year-old husband and 18-year-old daughter to death following an argument in Ghararsi village of Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.

As per the complaint filed by the man’s father, his daughter-in-law had an extra-marital affair with a Kaithal man, who used to frequently visit her.

“On June 9, my son saw that man at his house, which led to an argument with his wife. On Thursday, she served my son and granddaughter food laced with poison. She also consumed some toxic substance later,” he added.

The three were rushed to a hospital in Kurukshetra, where doctors referred them to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Their family members, however, took them to a local private hospital, where the man and his daughter died, the police said, adding that condition of the 47-year-old woman was critical.

Kurukshetra University police station in-charge Suraj Kumar said an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the woman and the man from Kaithal.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Treatment of the dead in Covid-19 hospitals deplorable: Supreme Court
Treatment of the dead in Covid-19 hospitals deplorable: Supreme Court
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Twitter takes down China-linked disinfo campaign on Covid-19, Hong Kong protests
Twitter takes down China-linked disinfo campaign on Covid-19, Hong Kong protests
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In