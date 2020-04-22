e-paper
Labourers using Mughal Road to sneak out of Kashmir quarantined

Labourers using Mughal Road to sneak out of Kashmir quarantined

These labourers belong to the remote villages of Rajouri and Poonch districts. They come to the valley in search of temporary jobs and most of them end up working in the north Kashmir area.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:45 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Nine casual labourers travelling from Srinagar through Mughal Road were stranded near Thanamandi and later rescued by the army.
Nine casual labourers travelling from Srinagar through Mughal Road were stranded near Thanamandi and later rescued by the army.(HT Photo)
         

Tip-toeing out of Kashmir, labourers hailing from Poonch and Rajouri districts have started using the Mughal Road route to reach their homes amid the lockdown.

Earlier on April 12, a prominent hotelier from Kashmir along with an influential person escaped a red zone in Jammu to reach Srinagar in their official car, covering a distance of around 270km.

“These labourers belong to the remote villages of Rajouri and Poonch districts. They come to the valley in search of temporary jobs and most of them end up working in the north Kashmir area. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, they have been desperate to go home as there is no work left to do. So, they are now sneaking out of Kashmir through the old highway – Mughal Road – to get home,” said a deputy commissioner from Kashmir requesting anonymity.

He informed that these labourers skip at least six check posts by using the Mughal Road.

“But the seventh check post near Pir Ki Gali is indispensable and they are caught there. The other day, 26 such labourers had escaped from Kashmir, used the Chor Ki Gali route, but were quarantined in Poonch. On Wednesday, nine traversing the Mughal Road were quarantined in Rajouri,” he said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said nine casual labourers travelling from Srinagar through Mughal Road were stranded near Thanamandi and later rescued by the army.

“After carrying out identification, their preliminary medical screening was done in association with the civil administration. These individuals were also provided with basic amenities and later shifted to a quarantine facility,” he said.

