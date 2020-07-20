Lamborghini impounded by Chandigarh Police for speeding

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:03 IST

A white Lamborghini Huracan supercar, priced around ₹3 crore, was impounded at the Sector 16/17 dividing road on Sunday evening. The driver was booked for talking on the phone while driving, speeding and not carrying documents, including driving licence, registration certificate and third party insurance.

As per the police, the car was stopped near Matka Chowk. It was impounded and taken to ITI, Sector 28. The car has a Delhi registration number and is registered with Italica Motors Pvt Limited, a Lamborghini dealership. Senior officials confirmed that the challan will be for around Rs 20,000.

The exact amount will be determined when the driver shows up with the documents. Officials also confirmed that the licence of the driver will be suspended for a period of three months as he was on the phone while driving.

Police said the car wasn’t racing against any other car but was being driven dangerously at high speed.