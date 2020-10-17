e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested

LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested

Officials say the men had been involved in four attacks on security forces over the past two months.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arrested six associates and recovered six vehicles - a multi-pupose vehicle, two cars and three bikes - that were used for transporting militants to attack security forces here on Friday.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said the police had arrested the six men after the encounter of an LeT militant from Pakistan, Saifullah, and his associate in Barzulla, near Srinagar, on October 12 . Police believe the men had been involved in four attacks on security forces over the past two months.

“We did not stop with Saifullah’s death. We found that around 3-10 people were working for the module, of which six have been identified and arrested ,” Kumar said, adding, “Srinagar police have busted a major LeT module . When it comes to disturbing peace, the role of over ground workers (OGWs) is more than that of militants,” he said.

Kumar said, “The accused told us that they had used a tavera, two altos and three bikes for transporting militants. The vehicles were seized. These people gave shelter to militants and would do a reconnaissance of the area to determine where security forces were deployed and could be attacked,” he said.

“Around two months ago, Saifullah a Pakistani militant associated with the LeT had come to central Kashmir, Srinagar and Budgam areas and carried out four attacks. On August 14, he attacked a check post party of forces at Gulshanangar and killed two our armed police jawans. He then attacked a ROP party of the CRPF. On September 25, an ASI of CRPF was killed in an attack. Emboldened, the module then killed two CRPF personnel and injured three during a highway attack,” he said.

top news
