Liquor smuggler booked for trying to run over cop in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A liquor smuggler allegedly tried to run over a cop when the latter tried to arrest him here on Friday.

Ram Nagar police post in-charge Narinder Singh’s left ankle got fractured in the incident. He is admitted at a hospital in Patiala.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh, a resident of Bijalpur in Samana block of Patiala district.

Police said that they had received a tip-off about the accused and had set up a naka, led by Narinder Singh, at Karhali Sahib village to nab him.

The team spotted the accused coming towards them. Narinder signalled him to stop his motorcycle. However, the accused tried to flee the spot and run over the officer.

The injured cop, in his complaint, said that the accused attacked him with the bike and both fell down. The accused managed to flee, leaving behind his bag and the motorcycle.

During search of the bag, police recovered 144 bottles of Haryana-made liquor from it.

Cops said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act at the Passiana police station.

