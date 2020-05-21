e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Liquor to pinch a bit more with 5% Covid cess in Chandigarh

Liquor to pinch a bit more with 5% Covid cess in Chandigarh

On account of additional excise duties, cow cess and now Covid cess imposed this year, liquor prices in the city are up by 20% to 25%

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The new 5% Covid cess imposed by the Chandigarh administration will bring an additional revenue of ₹18–₹20 crore to aid necessary emergent measures for checking the epidemic, said UT adviser Manoj Parida.      
The new 5% Covid cess imposed by the Chandigarh administration will bring an additional revenue of ₹18–₹20 crore to aid necessary emergent measures for checking the epidemic, said UT adviser Manoj Parida.      (HT file photo)
         


The UT administration on Thursday imposed a Covid cess of 5% on all liquor bottles (over the minimum retail price) being sold in the city.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore gave the nod to Chandigarh municipal corporation to levy Covid cess on all categories of alcohol sold through wholesale licences. It comes into force with immediate effect and will remain effective up to December 31, 2020, or till further orders whichever is earlier.

In January this year, the administration had notified cow cess at ₹5 to ₹10 per bottle on 750ml country liquor, 650ml beer and 750ml whisky, and imposed it from May 16. On the same date, the administration had also imposed an additional excise duty of 12% on alcohol.

On account of additional duties and cess imposed this year, liquor prices in the city are now higher by 20% to 25% .

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said the Covid cess will bring the administration an additional revenue of ₹18–₹20 crore. The cess has been imposed to aid necessary emergent measures for checking the epidemic. It will be remitted to MC’s special Covid cess fund by UT’s excise and taxation department. Badnore has directed that this fund be retained in a separate account till clarification from MHA is received.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In