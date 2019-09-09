e-paper
Monday, Sep 09, 2019

Little PV Sindhus, Nehrus at St Joseph’s school Chandigarh

A fancy dress competition on the theme ‘famous personality’ was organised for the kindergarten students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, on Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students came dressed as revolutionaries, including PV Sindhu, Chandra Shekhar Azad, PM Narendra Modi and Jawaharlal Nehru among others.
Students came dressed as revolutionaries, including PV Sindhu, Chandra Shekhar Azad, PM Narendra Modi and Jawaharlal Nehru among others.
         

A fancy dress competition on the theme ‘famous personality’ was organised for the kindergarten students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, on Saturday.

Students came dressed as revolutionaries, including PV Sindhu, Chandra Shekhar Azad, PM Narendra Modi and Jawaharlal Nehru among others.

Winners were adjudged on the basis of the content, confidence and presentation.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 11:59 IST

