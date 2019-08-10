Loan default: Tribunal restrains Doda from leaving country

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:58 IST

The debt recovery tribunal, Chandigarh, has restrained liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda from leaving the country in a case involving the default of ₹17 crore loan he had availed from the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Doda and 23 others were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for the murder of Bhim Sain Tank, his former employee, in December 2015.

The tribunal also asked Doda, his brothers Joginder Pal and Avinash Doda, Joginder’s son Sanal Doda, Shiv Lal’s wife Sunita Doda, their son Gagan Doda, daughter-in-law Suhani Doda and five others to submit details of their passports and properties within fifteen days.

It restrained them from transferring their properties in someone else’s name.

The order was passed by tribunal presided over by Harcharan Singh on a petition filed by the bank against Gagan Wine Trade and Financers, in which Doda is a director. His family members and others put on notice are either directors or mortgagers. The loan of was secured for the firm.

The bank had pleaded that Doda and others be directed to give details of their properties and a commissioner be appointed to take inventory of their assets. It was also demanded that they be asked to deposit their passports.

It was argued that sureties pledged are not sufficient to discharge the entire liability and they may flee the country.

“The dues of the bank are ultimately national funds and should not be stuck up by mighty affluent, who are otherwise living lavish life with their contacts with high-ups and well connected politically and otherwise, misusing it..(sic),” the tribunal observed in its August 7 order.

It appointed a court commissioner to prepare an inventory of their assets. The copies of order have also been sent to the passport offices in Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Delhi so that those involved could not flee out of India.

