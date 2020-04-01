e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown: Only 46 migrants housed in 200-bed facility in Chandigarh

Lockdown: Only 46 migrants housed in 200-bed facility in Chandigarh

Despite the facilities provided by the UT administration, most of the migrants still want to go back

chandigarh Updated: Apr 01, 2020 01:39 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After receiving directions from Union home ministry, the UT administration turned the Maloya community centre into a makeshift shelter for migrant labourers.  
After receiving directions from Union home ministry, the UT administration turned the Maloya community centre into a makeshift shelter for migrant labourers.  (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

At the newly built community centre in Maloya, Chandigarh, which has an intake capacity of over 200 beds, only 46 migrants have been housed so far.

The UT administration had set up a makeshift shelter at the Maloya community centre for interstate migrant labourers after receiving directions from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Sunday. The directions came in light of the mass exodus of migrant labourers amid the 21-day lockdown in India to control the spread of coronavirus. Most of the migrants in the Maloya shelter had been working in Ludhiana, Punjab, and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

On Monday, 52 migrants were brought in by Chandigarh Police. Rajiv Tewari, the nodal officer appointed by UT administration, said, “Initially, the total number was 52 but 11 were residents of Maloya and Manimajra. After consulting the police, they were sent back to their homes here.”

When this reporter visited the shelter, it was found that despite the facilities provided by the administration, most of the migrants still wanted to go back. Sarvesh Kumar, 17, walked all the way from Una to Chandigarh and was on his way to Sector 43 bus stand when he was caught by police and brought here. “Train kab tak chalu ho jayegi, hum gaon nahin ja payenge kya (When will trains resume, will I never be able to reach my village)?” he asked.

“My mother, father and sisters are in Badami, Uttar Pradesh. They are worried about me. Agar mujhe marna hi hai toh unke samne marna chahta hu (If I have to die, I want to die in front of them),” said another migrant, Hoshiyar Kumar, 19.

Migrants are served meals three times a day, donated by a local café; basic hygiene products like soap, towels and toothbrushes are arranged by the administration. The facility is sanitised twice. A team of doctors from Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 conduct frequent checkups.

top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news