LOCUST THREAT Hry on high alert, says minister

LOCUST THREAT Hry on high alert, says minister

chandigarh Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH
Haryana agriculture minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Thursday said that after the reports of locust attack reported in Punjab and Rajasthan, the state authorities have been put on a high alert.

Stating that special supervision teams had been constituted to tackle the situation and to spread the awareness about the locusts, he said the state farmers would also get the pesticides at 50% subsidy.

The minister said that proper preparations had been being made in border districts adjoining Rajasthan and Punjab including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar. Besides, arrangements had also been made in Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri districts and adjoining areas of these districts.

Dalal said that through a toll-free number (18001802117), farmers were also being informed about the prevention and remedial steps to tackle locust attack.

