Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana bizman ends life: CA, 2 others booked for abetment to suicide

Ludhiana bizman ends life: CA, 2 others booked for abetment to suicide

The 72-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Rajguru Nagar on October 9

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/iStock
Three men were booked for abetment to suicide after a 72-year-old businessman was found hanging at his house in Rajguru Nagar on October 9.

A case has been registered against Pankaj Pediwal, the deceased’s chartered accountant-cum-landlord, his accomplice, Surjit Singh, and another unidentified man.

The man’s daughter, who is settled in the USA, reached Ludhiana on Thursday, following which her statement was recorded.

She stated in her complaint that her father owned a pesticide business which he operated from a rented building on Lodhi Club Road.

She added that Pankaj Pediwal, the owner of the building, who is also a chartered accountant, made her father sack his CA and had taken control of the business documents.

She alleged that the accused had started siphoning money from the company’s account in the name of ghost employees and forced her father to sell his house and land and grabbed the property documents from him.

Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the man was living alone here, so the police had to wait for his daughter to get to Ludhiana from USA to record her statement.

A hunt is on for the accused’s arrest, he added.

