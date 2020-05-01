e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana Cong protests against Centre’s ‘discrimination’ against non-BJP-ruled states

Ludhiana Cong protests against Centre’s ‘discrimination’ against non-BJP-ruled states

Alleging the central govt of discrimination against non-BJP-ruled states in extending support in the Covid-19 fight, the district unit of the Congress staged a protest near the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar installed at Jalandhar bypass here on Friday

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 22:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Punjab Congress’ appeal to the state residents to raise the national flag at their homes on Friday to protest against the Centre’s discrimination against non-BJP-ruled states in extending support in the Covid-19 fight received a lukewarm response in Ludhiana.

However, the district unit of the Congress staged a protest near the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar installed at Jalandhar bypass here on Friday.

“The central government is discriminating with the non-BJP governed states even at this time of crises. It has not extended any help to the Punjab government to fight this challenging situation,” local Congress leader Ashwani Sharma said.

Slamming the BJP leaders, who also protested against the Congress-led state government by keeping a fast on Friday allegedly over not distributing food grains to the needy during the lockdown, Sharma said that the BJP leadership, rather than playing dirty politics, should urge the Centre to release the pending GST installment of the state and announce a special package for Punjab.

