Ludhiana Covid toll rises to 303 with 15 fatalities; tally reached 8,508

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:24 IST

A day after witnessing the steepest single-day hike of 462 Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana recorded 15 fatalities due to the deadly virus on Saturday.

As many as 360 people were also tested positive, taking the district tally to 8,508.

The virus has claimed 303 lives in Ludhiana so far. Among these 215 (70.9%) deaths occurred in mere 22 days of August.

Of the total 8,508 cases, 2,258 remain active with 5,947 patients recovering.

Saturday’s fatalities include 12 males and three females.

The male patients are two men aged 75, from Ranjit Avenue, Bulara village, and Muradpura, a 73-year-old from Jamalpur, 70-year-old from Upkar Nagar, three 69-year-olds from Udham Singh Nagar, Old City area and Urban Estate, Dugri; a 65-year-old from New Kundanpuri, two men aged 60, from Lalhari Road, Khanna, and BRS Nagar, a 45-year-old from Payal and a 31-year-old from Singla Enclave, Dehlon Lalan.

The female patients are a 58-year-old from Bhamaddi village in Khanna, a 52-year-old from Amloh Road, Khanna; and a 51-year-old from New Shivaji Nagar.

Among those tested positive on Saturday, 95 patients have influenza-like illness (ILI), 111 are contacts of already positive patients and 44 were referred from OPDs. These include 18 healthcare workers, seven undertrials, three police personnel, two pregnant women and a government employee.